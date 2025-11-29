Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE National Day: 3-Day Free Parking, No Darb Tolls In Abu Dhabi

UAE National Day: 3-Day Free Parking, No Darb Tolls In Abu Dhabi


2025-11-29 02:15:59
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Abu Dhabi has announced that parking will be free for three consecutive days starting Sunday, November 30, on the occasion of UAE National Day.

Darb tolls will also be free of charge during this period. Parking fees and tolls are set to resume on Wednesday, December 3, Q Mobility said on Saturday, November 29.

Recommended For You OMODA&JAECOO celebrates UAE National Day with exclusive showroom offers

Motorists in Dubai will also enjoy three days of parking for free during the long break. Free parking, however, will not cover multi-storey car parks and Al Khail Gate N-365, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram timings have been extended as well to ensure smoother movements for residents and visitors amid nationwide celebrations.

MENAFN29112025000049011007ID1110413450



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search