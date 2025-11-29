UAE National Day: 3-Day Free Parking, No Darb Tolls In Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has announced that parking will be free for three consecutive days starting Sunday, November 30, on the occasion of UAE National Day.

Darb tolls will also be free of charge during this period. Parking fees and tolls are set to resume on Wednesday, December 3, Q Mobility said on Saturday, November 29.

Motorists in Dubai will also enjoy three days of parking for free during the long break. Free parking, however, will not cover multi-storey car parks and Al Khail Gate N-365, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram timings have been extended as well to ensure smoother movements for residents and visitors amid nationwide celebrations.