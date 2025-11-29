403
Pope Leo XIV commemorates anniversary of first council of Nicaea in Turkey
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV, leader of the Catholic Church and head of the Vatican, attended events on Friday marking the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea in the Iznik district of Bursa province, northwestern Türkiye, according to reports.
During his official visit to Türkiye, which began with meetings in Ankara and Istanbul, the pontiff traveled to Iznik for the commemorative ceremony.
Describing the anniversary as a valuable occasion, Pope Leo highlighted the lasting importance of the council for Christianity. He noted that in a world affected by violence and conflict, people everywhere are seeking peace and reconciliation, stressing that religion should never be used to justify war, violence, or any form of extremism.
The pope also thanked Patriarch Bartholomew for initiating the commemoration and conveyed messages emphasizing unity, reconciliation, and peace.
After completing his program in Iznik, Pope Leo XIV was scheduled to return to Istanbul before departing for Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday.
