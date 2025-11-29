Petra Authority Chief, US Ambassador Talks Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Nov 29 (Petra) – Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Chief Commissioner Fares Braizat and US Ambassador Jim Holtznider on Saturday discussed prospects for joint cooperation, particularly in the fields of sustainable tourism, infrastructure development, and support for projects that contribute to serving the local community and promoting Petra as a global tourist destination.Braizat pointed to the partnership with the United States, expressing his appreciation for support to development and tourism projects in the Petra region, given its positive impact on sustainable development.The US envoy noted PDTRA for its efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of the Red Rose City and developing the tourism product. He said that during his tour of the archaeological site, he saw the significant work made in maintenance, tourism management, and improving the visitor experience.He noted that Americans are among the most frequent visitors to Petra, reflecting its position on the global tourism map, and affirmed his country's commitment to continuing cooperation and supporting Jordan in various tourism and development fields.