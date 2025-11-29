'Married': Australian PM Ties The Knot In Private Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney, Australia: Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese married his girlfriend Jodie Haydon on Saturday, becoming the country's first leader to tie the knot while in office.

A beaming Albanese, 62, wed the financial services worker at a private ceremony in the garden of his official residence in Canberra, The Lodge.

"Married", the prime minister said in a one-word post on social media with video of him in a bow-tie holding the hand of his smiling bride, who wore a long, white dress, as confetti showered down.

In a separate joint statement, the couple said: "We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends."Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) with his son Nathan (L) and his dog and ring bearer named Toto, pose before the wedding ceremony with his new wife Jodie Haydon in Canberra on November 29, 2025. (Photo by Mike Bowers / AFP)

The ceremony took place more than a year after Albanese proposed on Valentine's Day 2024, saying at the time he had found a partner "who I want to spend the rest of my life with".

They wrote their own vows and were married by a celebrant. Albanese's dog, a shaggy cavoodle named Toto, was the ring bearer.

After the ceremony, the couple walked down the aisle to Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)."

The newlyweds are to go on a five-day honeymoon in Australia from Monday.

The prime minister has an adult son, Nathan from his previous marriage.

Albanese secured a second three-year term in office in a landslide election victory in May this year.