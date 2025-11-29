403
Kuwait Civil Aviation: Airbus Mandates Safety Updates For A320 Aircraft
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said Saturday that Airbus has issued a global technical directive requiring mandatory updates to several safety-related systems on its A320 aircraft.
Spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA the updates are part of worldwide mandatory compulsory measures aimed at enhancing the operational safety of one of the most widely used aircraft models.
He added that implementing the procedures might lead to limited delays or rescheduling of some flights in the coming period.
Al-Rajhi also stressed that passenger and crew safety remains the DGCA's top priority, and that such actions are essential to maintaining the highest safety and quality standards in the civil aviation sector.
Kuwait Airways said on its official X account that it is carrying out the required software updates for its A320 aircraft in line with the manufacturer's recommendations, noting that some flights will be delayed as a result.
The airline urged passengers to contact customer service at 171 (inside Kuwait) or +965-24345555 ext. 171 (outside Kuwait), or via WhatsApp at +965-1802050 for inquiries.
Jazeera Airways said in a statement that its engineering and operations teams are implementing the required technical steps to comply with the directive, adding that it does not expect major impact on its fleet operations or flight schedule.
The airline reaffirmed that safety remains its highest priority and thanked Airbus, the PACA, and its internal teams for their swift and professional response in implementing the updates.(end)
