ECOWAS suspends Guinea-Bissau after military coup
(MENAFN) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced Thursday that Guinea-Bissau has been suspended from all decision-making bodies following a military takeover that ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.
The bloc’s Mediation and Security Council (MSC) made the decision after convening an Extraordinary Virtual Summit of Heads of State and Government to address the escalating political crisis in the country. Chaired by ECOWAS’ current chair, the MSC expressed serious concern over the situation and urged the armed forces to return to their barracks and uphold their constitutional responsibilities.
“The MSC decides in accordance with provisions of the ECOWAS protocols on Democracy and Good Governance 2001 to suspend Guinea-Bissau from all ECOWAS decision-making bodies until the restoration of full and effective constitutional order in the country,” the council stated.
Condemning Wednesday’s coup, the MSC called for an immediate return to constitutional governance. “It rejects any arrangement that perpetuates the illegal abortion of the democratic process and the subversion of the will of the people of Guinea-Bissau,” the statement said. The bloc also demanded that the military allow the National Electoral Commission to release the results of the Nov. 23 presidential and legislative elections without delay and called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all detained officials, including Embalo, electoral officials and other political figures.” Embalo fled to Senegal on Thursday.
ECOWAS announced plans to send a mediation team to Guinea-Bissau to negotiate with the coup leaders on restoring constitutional order. The bloc also reserved the right to impose sanctions on those found responsible for disrupting the democratic process.
The United Nations similarly condemned the military takeover, expressing “deep concern” and stating that the Secretary-General “strongly condemns” the coup along with “any attempt to violate constitutional order.” Guterres called for “the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order, as well as the release of all detained officials,” according to reports.
Embalo arrived safely in Senegal aboard a government-chartered flight, with Senegalese authorities coordinating with Bissau-Guinean actors to facilitate the repatriation of detainees and the continuation of electoral observation missions.
The military, which identified itself as the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order," announced Wednesday that it had “assumed full powers of the state.”
The coup took place while both Embalo and independent candidate Fernando Dias claimed victory in the presidential election pending official results.
Following the coup, the High Military Command appointed Gen. Horta Inta-A as transitional president, who then named Maj. Gen. Tomas Djassi as chief of the general staff of the armed forces. The military declared that movement restrictions and a nationwide curfew imposed after the takeover would be lifted starting Friday and that schools would reopen immediately.
