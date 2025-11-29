403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Drone Attack Kills Two Palestinian Children
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces killed two Palestinian children Saturday when a drone attacked the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, medical personnel confirmed.
The bodies of the two brothers arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after an Israeli attack near al-Farabi School in Bani Suhaila, medical sources in Nasser Hospital told media.
The strike hit territory within zones the Israeli army continues to occupy under the ceasefire accord that became operational on Oct. 10.
Yet Palestinian civilians in the region face difficulties determining these boundaries because military forces have failed to install the yellow concrete barriers that normally demarcate separation lines between Israeli-controlled sectors and areas from which troops have retreated, according to a correspondent.
Certain residents venture into these danger zones seeking firewood or sustenance, or attempting to reach their demolished residences to recover blankets and essential items as winter cold intensifies.
Earlier Saturday, Israeli military forces escalated ground, naval, and aerial assaults across multiple Gaza Strip locations, all within Israeli-controlled territory.
The offensive struck eastern Gaza City, the town of Beit Lahiya in the north, the eastern perimeter of al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, and Rafah, along with the towns of al-Qarara and Bani Suhaila east of Khan Younis, eyewitnesses told media.
Israel has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.
