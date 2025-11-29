403
Global Call for Fair Access to Fertility Care Rises
(MENAFN) Infertility impacts roughly one in six individuals of reproductive age across the globe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which on Friday unveiled a new international guideline aimed at expanding access to prevention, evaluation and treatment options.
The WHO emphasized that the availability of fertility services remains highly restricted, even though the problem is widespread.
In numerous nations, diagnostic tests and medical procedures must be paid for directly by patients, placing a substantial financial strain on families.
In some regions, the cost of a single in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle can reach twice the typical yearly household income, making it unattainable for many.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described infertility as “one of the most neglected public-health concerns of our era and a significant global equity challenge.”
He noted that countless people endure this struggle without support — unable to afford adequate care, driven toward inexpensive but unverified methods, or forced to choose between the dream of having children and their financial well-being.
