UN flags risks ahead of Myanmar military-run elections
(MENAFN) The UN human rights office on Friday expressed serious concerns over next month’s military-run elections in Myanmar, warning that they will occur in an environment rife with threats, violence, and widespread repression, raising risks to civilians and undermining electoral integrity.
The UN highlighted several key concerns. Major opposition parties are barred, and over 30,000 political opponents have been detained since 2021. Certain communities—including Rohingya, Tamils, Gurkhas, and Chinese populations—remain disenfranchised. Nationwide voting is impossible; 56 townships are excluded, and in 31 townships, no voting will take place due to a lack of candidates. Civil society actors and independent media have “little to no voice,” limiting public scrutiny and accountability. Humanitarian access is severely constrained, with checkpoints, movement restrictions, and pressures on displaced people to return home for voting, often in unsafe conditions.
The UN plans to monitor and document the situation using long-established methods, including interviews with victims and eyewitnesses, ensuring findings meet a legal standard for potential accountability. Member states are urged not to legitimize the military and to play a role in holding perpetrators accountable. Information gathered aims to document violations for future legal action.
The military will conduct the election solely via electronic voting machines, eliminating the possibility of spoiled ballots and coercing votes toward military-approved candidates. Expanded AI-driven surveillance, including biometric tracking at transport hubs and checkpoints, is being used to monitor civilians, with arrests reported even for online activity critical of the military.
Villagers are being forced to attend military-run training on electronic voting, with some warned by armed groups not to vote.
Early voting has begun, with the military claiming thousands of pardons, though only a fraction of prisoners are actually released. Around 22,000 remain in detention, and recent arrests under new election rules include three young individuals sentenced to 49 years for posting anti-military election imagery.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk described the elections as likely to further entrench insecurity, fear, and polarization, calling for an end to violence and the restoration of humanitarian access.
The briefing underscores the severe human rights and electoral integrity challenges in Myanmar, highlighting the military junta’s consolidation of power through intimidation, mass detention, and technological surveillance.
