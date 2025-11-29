Lingering Air Pollution Renews Public Closures In Iran's Capital

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tehran, Iran: Authorities have decided to renew public closures in the Iranian capital Tehran for Saturday amid the lingering air pollution.

According to the official news agency IRNA, classes at schools and universities across Tehran province, except for seven counties, will be held online and government staff can work from home.

The report added that remote work will be optional for the personnel of all municipalities and executive organizations and offices, except for those providing rescue, operational, military and law enforcement services, and that banks will operate through a limited number of branches.

Private cars with their license plates ending in odd numbers are barred from appearing on streets, and sand and gravel mines, as well as cement factories, must halt operations.

The same restrictions and closures were enforced in Tehran on Tuesday and Wednesday. Over the past few days, Tehran's air quality index has surpassed 160, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, during most hours.

Tehran, with a population of around 9 million, typically experiences poor air quality during the colder months, especially when there is little wind or rain. Temperature inversion is the main cause of the pollution buildup, while emissions from aging vehicles and some factories are seen as major contributors.

Similar closures have been announced for Saturday in the Iranian provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Alborz, Isfahan and Khuzestan due to air pollution and Bushehr, Gilan, Hamedan and Kermanshah owing to the flu spread, local media reported Friday