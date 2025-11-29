403
Media Says Trump, Maduro Held Phone Talks
(MENAFN) A previously undisclosed phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro occurred last week, media revealed Friday.
Multiple sources familiar with the discussion told media that both leaders explored the possibility of holding a face-to-face meeting, though no such plans currently exist, according to one source cited in the report.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio participated in the call, which took place just days before Washington officially designated Maduro as head of the Cartel del los Soles—an entity the administration now classifies as a "foreign terrorist organization." That designation recently took effect.
For months, Washington has dramatically intensified its military presence throughout Latin America, positioning Marines, naval vessels, combat aircraft including fighters and bombers, submarine units, and surveillance drones. The buildup has fueled widespread speculation about potential US military action against Venezuela.
American forces have already conducted 21 strikes against vessels suspected of drug smuggling, killing at least 83 individuals the administration labels "narco-terrorists."
During remarks to military personnel Thursday, Trump announced an imminent expansion of operations targeting suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers operating on land.
"You probably noticed that people aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that's going to start very soon. We warn them: Stop being poison to our country," Trump stated virtually to service members.
