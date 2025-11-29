Hong Kong Is China's Most Underestimated Strategic Asset

MENAFN - Asia Times) It has become fashionable in some circles to speak of Hong Kong's decline. The narrative is familiar: geopolitical tension, competitive pressure from other Asian hubs and the weight of China's economic slowdown.

Yet this storyline misses the bigger shift underway. Hong Kong is not fading - it is being repurposed. And in that repurposing, it is arguably becoming more strategically important to China than at any point in the past two decades.

The city is emerging as the offshore command center of China's global financial ambition. The transformation is structural, deliberate and far more consequential than the stale conversations around“recovery” or“resilience.” Hong Kong is being woven into the architecture of China's ascent as a financial power - not as a nostalgic relic, but as a forward-facing platform.

Start with the renminbi (RMB). If Beijing wants a more global currency, it needs a global marketplace that investors actually trust. That marketplace is not Shanghai or Shenzhen. It is Hong Kong. The city's dominance in offshore RMB liquidity - by far the world's largest pool - gives China something it cannot replicate onshore: a controlled environment that nonetheless operates under global norms.

RMB bond issuance, swap programs and cross-border settlement mechanisms now run through Hong Kong with increasing speed. The RMB's international future depends not on political declarations, but on market functionality. On that measure, Hong Kong is indispensable.