Crypto Sentiment Rebounds From 18 Days Of 'Extreme Fear' - What's Next?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Market Sentiment Shows Signs of Recovery After Extended Bearish Period

After nearly three weeks at the lowest levels of a widely-followed sentiment index, the crypto market appears to be stabilizing, with early indications of improved investor confidence. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which gauges overall market sentiment, registered a“Fear” score of 28 on Saturday - its first non-“Extreme Fear” reading since November 10. This shift hints at a potential bottom in the market, offering cautious optimism amid ongoing volatility.



Market sentiment has shifted from extreme fear toward a more neutral outlook, as evidenced by the Fear & Greed Index.

Historical patterns suggest that“Extreme Fear” readings often mark local market bottoms, providing hope for potential rebounds.

Broader social media and sentiment indicators indicate increasing bullishness for Bitcoin, especially after it approached $92,000. Despite these positive signals, caution persists as market participants remain in risk-off mode, driven by macroeconomic concerns.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin, Ethereum

Sentiment: Cautiously Bullish

Price impact: Slight upward momentum as investor sentiment improves, though overall risk-off sentiment continues.

Market context: This shift occurs amid broader macroeconomic uncertainty, with traders weighing recession fears against optimistic technical indicators.

Analysis of Market Sentiment Shifts

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a prominent measure of market psychology, has moved out of its“Extreme Fear” zone - which last persisted for most of November, a month historically favorable for Bitcoin's performance. Analyst Matthew Hyland noted on November 15 that extreme fear often signals market bottoms, and subsequent commentary from Crypto Seth emphasized the intensity of current bearishness.

Interestingly, Nicola Duke highlighted that such extreme fear phases have historically marked local lows for Bitcoin, reinforcing the possibility of a rebound scenario. Supporting this, sentiment platforms like Santiment reported a“generally bullish” outlook for Bitcoin earlier this week, citing social media activity and a near $92,000 price level as signs of growing optimism.

Yet, despite these positive signals, the market remains cautious. The Altcoin Season Index, which tracks whether altcoins or Bitcoin are outperforming, continues to favor Bitcoin with a score of 22 out of 100, indicating prevailing risk-off sentiment. Additionally, macroeconomic concerns, especially the possibility of a recession, continue to weigh on the market, with industry experts like André Dragosch warning of misaligned asset prices due to macroeconomic uncertainties reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic swings.

Overall, while initial signs point to potential recovery, market participants remain watchful as macroeconomic factors continue to influence crypto sentiment and liquidity dynamics. Continued monitoring of technical and sentiment indicators is essential to gauge whether this recovery can sustain momentum.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.