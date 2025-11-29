403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France has intentions to expand phone banking in middle schools
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has announced intentions to expand the existing mobile phone ban in middle schools to include high schools in the upcoming academic year.
“We removed phones from middle schools. We will likely extend this to high schools next school year,” Macron said while speaking to readers of Ebra group newspapers in Mirecourt, located in northeastern Vosges.
He confirmed that Education Minister Edouard Geffray “is currently looking into this,” emphasizing that schools should remain spaces “where you learn, and it’s the place where you interact,” while also addressing growing concerns over loneliness and mental health challenges among young people.
When questioned about potential foreign influence and political disinformation, Macron refrained from offering “empty reassurance,” instead stressing the importance of maintaining vigilance during “a moment of major upheaval and uncertainty.”
“There is an information war being conducted by foreign powers,” he said, urging citizens to strengthen the nation both “militarily and technologically.”
“We removed phones from middle schools. We will likely extend this to high schools next school year,” Macron said while speaking to readers of Ebra group newspapers in Mirecourt, located in northeastern Vosges.
He confirmed that Education Minister Edouard Geffray “is currently looking into this,” emphasizing that schools should remain spaces “where you learn, and it’s the place where you interact,” while also addressing growing concerns over loneliness and mental health challenges among young people.
When questioned about potential foreign influence and political disinformation, Macron refrained from offering “empty reassurance,” instead stressing the importance of maintaining vigilance during “a moment of major upheaval and uncertainty.”
“There is an information war being conducted by foreign powers,” he said, urging citizens to strengthen the nation both “militarily and technologically.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment