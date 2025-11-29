Aithor Launches AI Humanizer Tool To Improve Natural Quality Of AI-Generated Content
AI Humanizer interface screenshot showing Aithor's tool that transforms robotic AI-generated content into natural, human-like writing.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
The launch responds to rising demand for solutions that improve authenticity, clarity, and emotional tone in automated writing.
The AI Humanizer
The tool also helps ensure that text appears more organic and less detectable by AI-content recognition systems.
Aithor's newest tool supports a growing shift in the digital writing landscape, where AI assistance is widespread, but authenticity remains essential for academic integrity, marketing effectiveness, and user trust.
As part of Aithor's expanding suite of AI-powered academic and writing tools, the humanizer aims to deliver accessible, reliable writing support to a broad audience worldwide.
"AI-generated text has become incredibly powerful - but it often still lacks a human touch," said Alex Guyden, Head of SEO at Aithor.
"With our AI Humanizer, we wanted to give users a simple way to turn robotic text into something that reads naturally and feels authentic. This tool reflects our mission at Aithor: making advanced AI writing technology accessible, safe, and genuinely useful for everyone."
With the launch of the new tool, Aithor plans continued updates to improve context handling, tone calibration, and multilingual support. Additional AI-driven writing features are also in development as part of the company's long-term vision for more trustworthy, academic-level AI assistance.
About Aithor
Aithor is a technology-driven platform dedicated to providing reliable, accessible, and high-quality AI writing tools. Based in Tallinn, Estonia, the company focuses on making academic-level information easy to understand and free from misleading sources.
Aithor's mission is to help users-students, professionals, and creators-access advanced AI resources that enhance clarity, credibility, and communication. Its expanding suite of tools includes solutions for writing assistance, content refinement, and information gathering.
Media Contact
Name: Alex Guyden
Title: Head of SEO
Company: Aithor
Email: ...
Country: Estonia
Website:
Social Links:
@aithorai
@aithor_official
###
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: AMRYTT MEDIA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment