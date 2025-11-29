UPSC Success Story: Meet Moin Ahamd, Who Cracked The Exam In 4Th Attempt Despite Financial Struggles

IAS Moin Ahamd UPSC Success Story: Sometimes life leads us down paths where our dreams are immense but our resources are limited. Moin Ahmed's story is much the same. Coming from a modest family in a small village, he went on to succeed in one of India's most challenging examinations, the UPSC Civil Services, and became an IAS officer. His journey is not just his own, it serves as an inspiration to countless young people determined to rise above their circumstances.

Who is IAS Moin Ahamd

Moin Ahamd was born in Jatpura village in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. His father, Wali Hasan, is a bus driver with UP Roadways, and Moin has four younger brothers. In his childhood, Moin dreamed of becoming a cricketer, but his family's financial condition was not strong enough for his parents to help him fulfill this dream.

The Path to UPSC Appeared While Working

Young Moin started working to support his family. He worked at a cyber cafe, and from there, he stepped into the world of the UPSC examination. Gradually, his focus shifted towards studies and government service. He quit his job at the cafe to prepare for UPSC.

Father Was Worried About the Decision to Quit Job

Not everyone supported Moin's decision. His father was worried that he was leaving a good job for an uncertain future. Some relatives also said that he was jeopardizing his bright future. But his mother, Tasleem Jahan, always stood by him and encouraged Moin to move forward with full support.

Borrowed Rs 2.5 Lakh for UPSC Coaching Fees

In 2019, Moin moved to Delhi and fully dedicated himself to UPSC preparation. He borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh for living expenses and coaching fees. During his preparation, he faced failure several times. He did not succeed in his first three attempts, but he did not give up. Every failure made him stronger, and he worked on his weaknesses.

Became IAS by Securing 296th Rank in UPSC 2022

With continuous hard work and his mother's support, Moin Ahamd succeeded in the UPSC exam on his fourth attempt. He secured the 296th rank in UPSC 2022 and was selected as an IAS officer in the West Bengal cadre. Today, Moin is an inspiration for every youth who wants to make their dreams come true, no matter how difficult the circumstances.