Power Outage Schedules To Be In Effect Around Clock In All Regions On Saturday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that on November 29, usage restrictions will be enforced in all regions of Ukraine.

In particular, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect from 00:00 to 23:59, with a range of 0.5 to 2.5 shifts. In addition, power restriction schedules for industrial users will be in effect from 00:00 to 23:59.

The reason for the restrictions is the consequences of previous massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Russia selling strategic gold reserves - intelligence

As reported, as of the morning of November 28, electricity usage in Ukraine exceeded the previous day's level by 2.3%