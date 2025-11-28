'Return Law & Order Revoke If We Fail: CM Omar

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Reaffirms Push for Special Status, Links Security to Return of Statehood

Cabinet to Take Up Reservation Rationalisation In Next Meeting

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said incidents like the Pahalgam attack and the recent Delhi blast would not recur if statehood is restored, arguing that security responsibility must return to an elected government. Speaking after the conclusion of the National Conference's two day Working Committee meeting, Omar said the region's past security record under an elected dispensation showed that such attacks did not take place.

“Did attacks like those in Pahalgam or Delhi happen while we were responsible for security? I was the chief minister for six years. Did an attack like the one in Pahalgam take place? Or one like in Delhi? Hand over the responsibility to us, and then see what happens,” he said, adding that“if we fail, then revoke statehood.”

Omar said he still believes the Centre will eventually fulfil its commitment on restoring statehood.“I believe the Central government is not so much of a liar that it will betray the promise made in Parliament. Or else, it should say clearly that it is punishing the people of Jammu and Kashmir for not allowing the BJP to form a government here. If that is the case, we will bear it,” he added.

The ruling National Conference on Friday passed a series of resolutions at the end of its two day Working Committee meeting, reiterating its“unwavering commitment” to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and demanding immediate return of statehood.

According to the party, restoring Article 370 safeguards remains central to“the aspirations and dignity” of the people.“The Working Committee unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The issue must be addressed without further delay,” the first of the seven resolutions stated. The NC added that it will continue its fight for full constitutional restoration.

Condemnation of Recent Attacks

The Working Committee condemned the November 10 Delhi terror attack that left at least fifteen people dead and several others injured. It expressed condolences to the families and said such acts must be dealt with firmly.

The party also voiced concern over the accidental blast inside Nowgam police station on November 14, which claimed at least nine lives. It said the incident should be investigated at the highest level and responsibility fixed for any lapse in procedure.

Concern Over Harassment of Kashmiris

The NC expressed serious concern over reports of harassment faced by students, traders and residents of Jammu and Kashmir in different parts of the country following recent incidents. It added that the safety of people from the region must be ensured and noted that“not every Kashmiri is a terrorist or a supporter of terror.”

