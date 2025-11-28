JKBOSE Plans Dual-Level Maths For Class 10

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Friday proposed to introduce dual-level mathematics examination for Class-10 wherein students will have the option to choose between 'Basic or Standard' levels.

The official said that the proposal is aimed to reduce the stress among those students who do not wish to continue mathematics at senior secondary level.

“The idea behind introducing the two levels or two Question papers of varied difficulty is that the students who do not study Mathematics after Class 10th need not to be tested for the standard skills,” the official said.

In the meantime, Director Academics of JKBOSE in a notification seeking public opinion has said that as per the Guidelines of National Education Policy 2020, JKBOSE intends to implement a mechanism for offering two level Mathematics 'Basic and Standard' for class 10th.

“The move is aimed at making board exams less stressful and to optimize the assessment as per the future endemic interest for the students desirous to pursue mathematics at higher secondary level,” it reads.

The proposed roadmap for implementation of the scheme states that there shall be a single examination comprising two levels of mathematics that is 'Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard'.

“The students shall have an option to choose any one level. The difficulty level of the Mathematics-Standard exam shall be the same as the existing exam and the Mathematics-Basic Question paper will be easier in comparison,” it reads.

It also said that the standard level will be meant for students, who wish to opt for Mathematics at Senior Secondary Level and the Basic Level would be for students not keen to pursue Mathematics at Higher Secondary level.