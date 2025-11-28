Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
North Peak Resources Ltd

North Peak Resources Ltd


2025-11-28 03:10:31
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - North Peak Resources Ltd: Announces that Jim O'Neill has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, with immediate effect, succeeding Andrew Dunlop who has stepped down from those positions with the Company. North Peak Resources Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.09.

MENAFN28112025000212011056ID1110411354



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search