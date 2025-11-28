Zelensky Dismisses Yermak

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The corresponding presidential decree No. 868/2025 was published on the President's website, Ukrinform reports.

"Dismiss Andriy Borysovych Yermak from the position of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the document states.

Earlier today, Zelensky said that the head of the President's Office, Yermak, had submitted a letter of resignation. The President added that tomorrow he would hold consultations on who could lead this institution.

"I am grateful to Andriy for always representing Ukraine's position on the negotiation track exactly as it should be represented. It has always been a patriotic position. But I want to eliminate any rumors and speculation," the head of state said.

According to Zelensky, at the upcoming negotiations with the American side, Ukraine will be represented by the Chief of the General Staff, representatives of the Foreign Ministry, intelligence, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Yermak heads the Ukrainian delegation in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners; the corresponding decree was signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 22.

Searches at Yermak's home: No charges filed, investigative actions ongoing – source

As Ukrinform reported, on Friday, November 28, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches at the office of Andriy Yermak, the head of the President's Office. No one has been notified of suspicion at this time, and investigative actions are ongoing. Zelensky appointed Yermak head of the President's Office on February 11, 2020. From October 2019 to June 2020, he served as a member of the supervisory board of the state-owned Ukroboronprom. From May 2019 until February 11, 2020, he worked as an aide to the President of Ukraine. Before that, he had worked for many years in legal practice and public activities.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine