Russians Envision Major Opportunity In Ukraine's Next Elections Kwaśniewski

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Former President of Poland Aleksander Kwaśniewski expressed this view in an interview with Ukrinform.

Regarding the possibility that Ukraine-skeptical forces could come to power in European states, Kwaśniewski said:“That is possible.”

At the same time, he noted:“But what should cause the greatest concern are the upcoming elections in Ukraine, which could take place at some point after a peace agreement is signed. Why is Russia so energetically pushing the issue of elections in Ukraine, insisting on these 100 days? Because it sees in this a chance to intensify conflicts within Ukrainian society.”

Kwaśniewski explained that, unlike in Russia, elections in Ukraine are democratic and always contain an element of confrontation.

“In the end, elections do not unite but polarize society, which in stable democracies is not a major problem. Someone wins, someone loses, people go home, return to work, and life continues until the next election. Ukraine, however, is in a different situation. And let us remember that once a ceasefire is reached, Ukraine will need to restore democratic normality - something that cannot be done in 100 days. This means returning to political pluralism, to the normal functioning of parliament, and so on. This is a very complex task. And it is precisely this type of democratic turmoil and destabilization that the Russians are counting on,” the former Polish President underscored.

He is convinced that Russia sees a significant opportunity for itself in Ukraine's next elections.

“Admittedly, this will not be a game-changer, but it will be one of those contributing elements,” Kwaśniewski concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky told U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House that he is prepared to hold elections after the war ends.