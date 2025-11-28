Russian Forces Shell Kramatorsk Community With Drones, Damaging Houses
"Today, November 28, the Kramatorsk community came under enemy fire. At 12:15, using Geran-2 UAVs, Russian forces struck the private sector... Two residential houses were damaged," the statement said.
It is noted that there were no casualties.Read also: Russian drones attack settlement near Sloviansk: civilian injured, 20 houses damaged
As Ukrinform reported, in the village of Bylbasivka in the Sloviansk community in Donetsk region, on November 28 enemy drones injured a civilian man and damaged 20 private houses.
