Russian Forces Shell Kramatorsk Community With Drones, Damaging Houses

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kramatorsk City Council reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, November 28, the Kramatorsk community came under enemy fire. At 12:15, using Geran-2 UAVs, Russian forces struck the private sector... Two residential houses were damaged," the statement said.

It is noted that there were no casualties.

Russian drones attack settlement near Sloviansk: civilian injured, 20 houses damaged

As Ukrinform reported, in the village of Bylbasivka in the Sloviansk community in Donetsk region, on November 28 enemy drones injured a civilian man and damaged 20 private houses.