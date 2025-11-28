Piano Movers Of Houston Expands Service Area Beyond Houston Proper

MENAFN - GetNews)



For more than fifteen years, Piano Movers of Houston has been serving customers in the Houston area and beyond. Now, the piano moving and storage business is serving a wider customer base with the same high-quality methods and equipment.

Piano Movers of Houston and Gordon Bolton are pleased to announce that the company is expanding its service area to include moves to and from a wider range of destinations. The piano movers of Houston is a professional company that is fully licensed and insured. The team has moved more than 15,000 pianos of all types since 2007. The pianos have been moved across Texas and beyond. The company understands the importance of entrusting these priceless instruments to a reliable and trustworthy piano moving company.

Gordon Bolton explained,“Our success has been built on the foundation of a friendly and experienced team that is always ready to take care of your needs, whether you are moving your prized piano across town or across the state. No matter what type you own-an upright, baby grand, or grand-we have the knowledge, expertise, and equipment to ensure safe transportation to your desired location. Our piano moving company takes pride in handling your instrument with the utmost care and respect, as your satisfaction is critical to our continued success. You can trust us to move your piano safely and securely, and we will communicate throughout the process to give you extra peace of mind. We take great pride in being recognized as one of the best piano movers Houston offers. We stick to what we know-moving and storing pianos.”

Years of experience, thousands of customers, and the right equipment give the professional team the edge when moving a customer's piano across town, across the hall, or across the state. The piano moving specialists can handle stairs and tricky venues such as churches or concert halls, and they have done more than their fair share of crane-assisted projects as well. The team is dedicated to piano moving and firmly believes that pianos should only be moved by seasoned professionals with the right equipment and experience.

When moving a piano, it is essential to hire a professional Houston piano moving company rather than a general moving business. Pianos are unique instruments that require specialized knowledge and equipment to move safely and securely. Piano mover specialists have the experience, training, and expertise needed to handle pianos of all sizes and types, from uprights to grand pianos. They have specialized equipment, such as piano dollies, skids, and ramps, to move customers' pianos without damaging the instrument or the property. Pros understand the value of the customer's piano - both sentimental and financial - and take every precaution necessary to protect it during the move. They know how to properly pack, wrap, and secure the piano for transportation, ensuring that it arrives at its destination in the same condition as when it left.

Piano Movers of Houston also provides climate-controlled storage in appropriate facilities for the safe housing of pianos. Storing a piano means more than just finding a place it will fit. It is very important to protect the piano during storage against heat, cold, moisture, and pests.

General moving companies may lack the necessary knowledge and equipment to move a piano safely. They may not have experience handling pianos or be aware of the unique requirements and equipment needed for a successful move. These failures could lead to damage to both the piano and the customer's property. Hiring a piano moving company that specializes will ensure the piano is in the hands of experts who understand the intricacies of moving one and can ensure a stress-free and successful move.

About the Company:

Piano Movers of Houston offers years of experience, with professionally trained specialists dedicated to moving pianos safely and efficiently. The movers focus on moving pianos of all types, from across town to across the country. Climate-controlled facilities for piano storage are also available.