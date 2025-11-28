UAE Expresses Solidarity With Sri Lanka Conveys Condolences Over Cyclone Victims

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka over the victims of the cyclone that swept across the country, resulting in dozens of deaths, the displacement of thousands of people, and significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Sri Lanka over this tragedy.

A cyclone swept across Sri Lanka on Friday, leaving several dead and many missing, officials said. Sri Lankan troops were racing to rescue hundreds of people marooned by rising floodwaters on Friday as weather-related deaths rose to 69, with another 34 people declared missing.

Most fatalities were attributed to landslides triggered by torrential rainfall exceeding 300 mm (11.8 inches) over the past 24 hours as Cyclone Ditwah lashed the island nation.