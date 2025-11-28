Commerce Dot Com Celebrated As One Of Asia's Inspiring Workplaces At ACES Awards 2025

Second from left, Putri Nurul Ida Yahya, with En. Hafidz Ahmad Zehnun and the CDC delegation, receiving the“Inspiring Workplaces in Asia” award at the ACES Awards 2025 in Bali.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.