Teaser Of Mahima Chaudhary, Sanjay Mishra's 'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi' Looks Entertaining

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) The trailer of Bollywood 90's star Mahima Chaudhry and actor Sanjay Mishra's forthcoming romantic entertainer 'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi' has been unveiled on Friday by the makers on social media.

The teaser shows a hot and happening middle-aged Mahima, at her swanky and modern best, bumping into a traditional and simpleton Sanjay Mishra, who is looking to remarry.

Talking about the release date of the movie, the drama has been locked to be out in the cinema halls on December 19 this year.

Recently, the announcement poster that was unveiled showed groom Sanjay lovingly looking at Mahima, who is dressed as a bride, with a garland in his hand.

Both Mahima and Sanjay were seen blushing in a post that was captioned, "The wedding bells are ringing! (Bell emoji) Get ready to celebrate love, family, and second chances. #DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi is coming to the big screen on DECEMBER 19. (sic)."

For the uninitiated, 'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi' has been made under the direction of Siddhant Raj Singh. The movie revolves around the story of a young man who embarks on a desperate mission to find a new bride for his widowed father after facing immense pressure from his prospective in-laws to have a woman in the house before they send their daughter.

The cast of the drama, along with Mahima Chaudhary and Sanjay Mishra, also features Vyom Yadav, Palak Lalwani, Pravin Singh Sisodia, and Shrikant Verma in key roles, along with others.

Talking about his character in the movie, Sanjay earlier had revealed in a statement, "Durlabh Prasad is a character you'll love for his simplicity and innocence. Comedy with emotion is always special, and this film has both in abundance. I'm excited for audiences to meet this unique dulha and his equally unique journey.”

Previously, Sanjay had taken to social media and shared the first-look poster from the movie, along with the caption, "The bride has been found; get ready now, because the barat will be coming soon, from theatres near you or far. #DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi releasing in cinemas soon! (sic)."

The poster features a close-up of Mahima as a glowing bride, while Sanjay is seen posing as an unconventional Dulha.