Chessnut Revolutionizes Electronic Chess: The Perfect Fusion Of Tradition And Technology

By merging woodcraft, connectivity, and elegant design, Chessnut offers a completely new way to experience chess: a hybrid environment where pieces move in real life - even when your opponent is miles away.







The Challenge: Preserving the Soul of Chess in the Digital Age

For centuries, chess has remained unchanged - a board, 32 pieces, and two minds facing off. Yet with the rise of online platforms, a gap emerged between the physical and digital experiences. Chessnut was born to close that gap, offering boards that replicate moves in real time, detect every action, and allow players to compete online without losing the tangible feel of real pieces.

“We wanted digital chess to still smell like wood,” the company explains. The result is a constantly evolving technological ecosystem that keeps the timeless spirit of the game alive.

The Chessnut Lineup: A Board for Every Player

Chessnut Air

The most popular and affordable model. Lightweight, portable, and easy to use, the Air is perfect for students and club players. It connects seamlessly with Lichess and allowing effortless training and gameplay. Available in Air and Air+ versions, the main difference lies in build quality and finishes.

Chessnut Pro

A full-sized tournament board crafted from premium wood, featuring 55 mm squares and a flawless aesthetic. It includes hidden LED indicators, built-in AI, and smooth connectivity with major online platforms. Users describe it as“artisanal” and“nearly flawless” - a high-end product at a surprisingly competitive price.

Chessnut Evo

A high-end model that goes beyond connectivity. The Evo integrates a built-in chess engine for training, analysis, and practice without needing a computer. It's designed for serious players seeking a powerful tool for study and improvement.

Chessnut Go

Compact, portable, and affordable, this model is ideal for players on the move - whether at a café, on a train, or in the park. It captures the essence of Chessnut's innovation in a travel-friendly format.

More Than Hardware: A Growing Community

Chessnut isn't just about hardware - it's about building a living ecosystem. Frequent software updates enhance functionality and compatibility, while an active user community continues to grow, sharing games, insights, and experiences.

The company's goal is simple: to make every board a tool for continuous improvement while preserving the beauty, ritual, and emotional connection of classical chess.

A Master Move

From the Air to the Evo, Chessnut has achieved what many players have long desired: the union of classic chess and the digital universe. Its boards represent not just technological innovation, but also a celebration of chess as both art and experience.

As a special bonus, readers of The Zugzwang Blog can enjoy an exclusive discount by using the code ZUGZWANG when purchasing a Chessnut board.

