OTCID: GREH Enters Into Agreement W/ Digital Niche Agency For Its Regulation Crowdfunding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID: $GREH) (“Green Rain” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Digital Niche Agency (DNA) of Marina Del Rey, CA for Green Rain Energy's upcoming Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) for its wholly owned private subsidiary, Green Rain Development.

DNA specializes in driving highly targeted audiences to fundraising, e-commerce, and user sign-up platforms. DNA will provide the Company with comprehensive digital marketing services including content creation (videos, ad creatives, landing pages), influencer management, newsletter coordination, and targeted advertising campaigns. A Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) is a U.S. federal regulation that allows eligible private companies to raise capital from the public through online crowdfunding platforms without registering the offering with the SEC. It permits companies to raise up to $5 million in a 12-month period and allows non-accredited investors to participate, though their investment amounts are limited based on their income and net worth.

“We are very excited to work with DNA on our upcoming CF,” says Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy.“Jason Fishman is a great friend to us, and his team's work speaks for itself. I couldn't be more happy to team with DNA and get underway.”

The agreement between Green Rain Energy and DNA comes directly after $GREH's special share dividend having been processed and finalized by FINRA, with its distribution occurring this week.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is dedicated to developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, the company is building a robust clean energy infrastructure-from solar generation to EV charging networks-while promoting environmental stewardship and innovation.

For more information, visit:

Investor Relations: investor-relations/

X (Twitter):

Facebook:

Instagram: #

YouTube: @GreenRainEnergy

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Press inquiries: Michael Cimino – ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at