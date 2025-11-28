Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Attacks In Rural Damascus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar strongly condemns, in the harshest terms, the incursion carried out by Israeli occupation forces today in the countryside of Damascus, accompanied by shelling that resulted in the loss of several civilian lives. This act is considered a blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law and humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the continuation of such dangerous Israeli practices exacerbates tensions and undermines efforts to establish security and stability in the region.

The Ministry calls upon the international community to take immediate action to halt these violations, protect civilians, and hold those responsible accountable in accordance with international law.

The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic-its government and its people-and its support for all efforts aimed at ending the attacks and ensuring Syria's security and stability, as well as the unity and integrity of its territories.