North America Spectrum Analyzer Market Report 2025-2033: Growing 5G And Wireless Communication Infrastructure And Increasing Adoption In Aerospace, Defense, And Security Applications Bolster Growth

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Spectrum Analyzer Market Report by Offering, Form Factor, Network Technology, Application, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The North America Spectrum Analyzer Market is expected to develop rapidly, growing from US$ 862.52 Million in 2024 to US$ 1.36 billion by 2033. The growth is a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.21% between 2025 and 2033. With the growth in technological advancements and the need for credible frequency analysis, the market will see immense development and investment in the years to come.



Spectrum analyzers are important in numerous sectors across North America, including telecommunications, broadcasting, and electronic engineering. In telecommunication, they are used to ensure accurate transmission and reception of signals, making it possible for engineers to troubleshoot interference issues, distortion of signals, or bandwidth constraints.

To broadcasting, spectrum analyzers ensure that there is compliance with regulatory requirements through monitoring the power level and quality of signals. They also find application in research and development, where engineers are able to test and fine-tune the performance of wireless devices, e.g., smartphones and IoT devices.

Growth Drivers in the North America Spectrum Analyzer Market

Growing 5G and Wireless Communication Infrastructure

Implementation of 5G networks in North America is a key growth driver for the market for spectrum analyzers. Spectrum analyzers are essential devices when designing, installing, and servicing next-generation wireless infrastructure, guaranteeing correct frequency allocation and minimal interference. Telecommunications players in the United States and Canada are pouring money into optimizing spectrum to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity. Spectrum analyzers also complement R&D in 6G trials, as well as fuelling increasing demand. With the increase in IoT devices, autonomous vehicles, and smart city initiatives, monitoring of frequency becomes inevitable.

With operators expanding 5G coverage to the countryside and cities, the need for accurate spectrum analysis tools will grow, leading to steady demand for portable, handheld, and wireless spectrum analyzers in the region. June 2025, North America maintains its leadership position in wireless connectivity of the next generation. As of Q1 2025, North America has 314 million 5G connections, reaching 83 percent of the population. Cellular data traffic hit 40 million terabytes, averaging 104.6 GB per individual. 5G connections are expected to reach 772 million by 2029, representing a penetration rate of 197 percent.

Increasing Adoption in Aerospace, Defense, and Security Applications

North America's robust defense and aerospace sector heavily drives the demand for spectrum analyzers. The equipment finds a critical application in electronic warfare, radar testing, monitoring satellite communication, as well as identifying illegal transmissions. As cyber and electronic threats rise, military organizations need sophisticated spectrum analysis equipment in order to ensure secure communication channels and prevent interference.

The U.S. Department of Defense and defense programs in Canada are spending on updating communications infrastructure, further supporting market growth. June 2025, Rohde & Schwarz will transform signal and spectrum analysis with the FSWX signal and spectrum analyzer. This cutting-edge instrument boasts a revolutionary architecture with multiple input ports and sophisticated cross-correlation algorithms, allowing new measurement cases in RF system testing.

Growth in Research, Testing, and Industrial Usage

The North America spectrum analyzer market is also driven by its increasing application in research laboratories, semiconductor testing, and industrial usage. Technology companies, research institutions, and universities depend on spectrum analyzers to test RF signals, measure noise, and test product performance. The U.S. and Canadian economies are contributed to by the semiconductor industry, which employs the use of these tools to make chipsets and wireless modules compliant with regulations.

Others, including the automotive, energy, and healthcare sectors, are using spectrum analyzers to facilitate the applications of connected cars, smart grids, and medical device testing. March 2023, Keysight Technologies, Inc. has released a real-time spectrum analysis (RTSA) solution providing up to 2 GHz bandwidth for the N9042B UXA Signal Analyzer. The software-based solution allows monitoring of satellite signals and interference, facilitating network operators to provide high quality of service (QoS) to users.

Difficulties in the North America Spectrum Analyzer Market

High Cost of Equipment and Maintenance Needs

One of the most important challenges is the affordability of spectrum analyzers, especially high-performance models with wide frequency coverage. These testers can become very expensive for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), research institutions, or universities with modest budgets. Spectrum analyzers also need periodic calibration and maintenance, contributing to the cost of ownership.

The cost factor tends to compel organizations to depend on rentals or remanufactured equipment, curtailing direct market sales. In competitive markets where several spectrum analyzers need to be operated at once, the cost burden only increases further. Therefore, although demand is robust, affordability continues to act as an obstacle to increased adoption in different sectors.

Technical Sophistication and Talent Deficits

Spectrum analyzers are sophisticated instruments that need professionals to operate and correctly interpret the data. In most instances, wrong installation or analysis creates erroneous identification of signal problems, resulting in operational inefficiencies. The lack of experienced RF engineers and technicians in North America exacerbates the problem, especially in small organizations with limited resources to conduct extensive training.

While automation and integration through software are mitigating complexity, complex spectrum analysis in applications such as 5G, satellite, and radar continues to require a lot of human expertise. This skills deficit may hinder the complete uptake of spectrum analyzers, particularly in sectors other than conventional telecom and defense.

Key Attributes: