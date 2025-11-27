RTA Announces Service Hours During The 54Th Eid Al Etihad Holiday

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 27th November 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces the operating hours of all services during 54th Eid Al Etihad (Union Day) holiday. The updated timings include Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram services, marine transport, and service provider centres (vehicle technical inspection).

Customer Happiness Centres

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during Eid Al Etihad holiday on Monday and Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025. Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Twar, and RTA Headquarters will operate as usual, 24/7.

Service Provider Centres (Technical Inspection)

Service Provider Centres will be closed during Eid Al Etihad holiday on Monday and Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025, and will resume regular working hours on Wednesday, 3rd December 2025.

Dubai Metro (Red and Green Lines)

Saturday, 29th November 2025

5:00 am - 1:00 am (next day)

Sunday, 30th November 2025

8:00 am - 1:00 am (next day)

Monday-Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025

5:00 am - 1:00 am (next day)

Dubai Tram

Saturday, 29th November 2025

6:00 am - 1:00 am (next day)

Sunday, 30th November 2025

9:00 am - 1:00 am (next day)

Monday-Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025

6:00 am - 1:00 am (next day)

Public Buses (Dubai Bus)

To check changes to bus schedules during Eid Al Etihad holiday on Monday and Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025, please refer to S'hail app.

Marine Transport

To view marine transport schedules during Eid Al Etihad holiday on Monday and Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025, please access the link below:

Public Parking

All public parking will be free of charge during Eid Al Etihad holiday on Monday and Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025, except for multi-storey car parks, Al Khail Gate N-365. Paid parking tariffs will resume on Wednesday, 3rd December 2025.

