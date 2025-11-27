$262.72 Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Homecare Leads OTC End User Market, North America Holds Largest Regional Share
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|373
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$158.25 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$262.72 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Bayer AG Johnson & Johnson GlaxoSmithKline PLC Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Sanofi S.A. Perrigo Company plc Haleon plc Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Cipla Ltd. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Abhay HealthTech RooLife Group AFT Pharmaceuticals Eisai Co. Ltd. Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Dong Wha Pharm Co., Ltd. Taisho Pharmaceutical Group Procter & Gamble Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Pfizer Inc. Novartis AG Tiefenbacher Pharmaceuticals Cooper Consumer Health SC Terapia SA Krka Zentiva Hemofarm and Pharmstandard AbbVie Inc. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Petros Pharmaceuticals Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Rexall Apotex Riize Health MedQuimica Industria Farmaceutica Ache Hypera Pharma Farmakonsuma Eurofarma AstraZeneca Sitco Pharma Co Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Co. Abbott Laboratories Arcera Genexa MGC Pharmaceuticals Argent BioPharma Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd Actor Pharma (Pty) Ltd Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
