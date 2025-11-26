3Dsense Media School In Singapore Clinches Top 5 Spot In The Rookies Global School Rankings® 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Marking a milestone for Singapore's digital arts education landscape, 3dsense Media School has been ranked top 5 worldwide in the Top Creative Schools category of the prestigious Rookies Global School Rankings® 2025. Evaluated by leading industry experts, the institution's achievement reflects its commitment to nurturing world-class talent, further demonstrated by top-tier rankings across other major categories, including Motion Graphics.

Rising to new global heights, 3dsense Media School secures a top position in the Rookies Global School Rankings® 2025, widely regarded as the highest honour in digital art education. Competing against leading institutions from all over the world, the school earned its placement through a demanding evaluation of student work judged on artistic ability, technical skill, and project complexity. This recognition solidifies its decade-long reputation as Singapore's foremost digital art school, ahead of its next intake.

3dsense Media School ranked Top 5 Creative Schools by The Rookies 2025

Shaping Future Talent Amid a Shifting Creative Landscape

In a year marked by unprecedented uncertainty, the creative industry faces mounting pressures that have reshaped both the creator economy and traditional creative sectors. As concerns grow around originality, ethics, and long-term career stability, 3dsense Media School stands firm in its mission to reshape creative education worldwide. Evolving from a community web portal to a specialist school established in 2003, it has equipped thousands of graduates who now contribute to film, games, animation, and commercial production industries.

Remaining at the Forefront of Global Digital Art Education

This trajectory of preparing job-ready graduates is mirrored in the school's strong showing at the 2025 Rookies Global School Rankings®. Assessed against institutions from over 120 countries, its students secured a coveted top 5 global placement in the Top Creative Schools category, supported by notable achievements in Motion Graphics (#1), Concept Art (#6), Game Design & Development (#6), 3D Animation (#10), and Visual Effects (VFX) (#13).

These results were determined through rigorous evaluations of student portfolios by industry professionals, highlighting the school's ability to produce graduates who meet real studio expectations. This standard is upheld through 3dsense's accelerated one-year diploma courses, where immersive on-site training, production-based workflows, and mentorship from seasoned professionals shape learning experiences. Be it a Diploma in 3D animation or Game Arts, graduates complete the programme with an industry-aligned portfolio, while beginners can build core fundamentals through the structured four-month online foundation pathway.

As the school continues shaping future-ready digital artists, 3dsense remains committed to advancing digital arts education and strengthening the region's creative talent pipeline, setting new benchmarks in industry relevance, rigorous training, and artistic excellence.