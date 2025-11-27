$7.68 Bn Pharyngeal Dysphagia Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Focus On Investing In Neurostimulation, Expanding In Emerging Markets, And Focusing On Homecare Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharyngeal Dysphagia Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report describes and explains the pharyngeal dysphagia market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global pharyngeal dysphagia market reached a value of nearly $4.37 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $4.37 billion in 2024 to $5.89 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.16%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2029 and reach $7.68 billion in 2034.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing aging population, rise in head and neck cancer cases and healthcare infrastructure development. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were limited awareness and diagnostic challenges and high treatment costs and access barriers. Going forward, the government healthcare initiatives, rise in research funding, growth in rehabilitation therapies and growing awareness and screening initiatives will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the pharyngeal dysphagia market in the future include side effects and discomfort and limited reimbursement policies.

The global pharyngeal dysphagia market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 0.51% of the total market in 2023. Phagenesis Ltd was the largest competitor with a 0.18% share of the market, followed by Accelerated Care Plus with 0.13%, VitalStim UK Ltd with 0.09%, Bracco Diagnostics Inc with 0.05%, Swallow Solutions LLC with 0.02%, Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Limited with 0.02%, Physiopedia with 0.01%, Danone Nutricia with 0.01%, UC Davis with 0.01% and Medline Industries LP with 0.01%.

The pharyngeal dysphagia market is segmented by treatment type into medicines, surgery and rehabilitative therapies. The rehabilitative therapies market was the largest segment of the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by treatment type, accounting for 45.69% or $1.99 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the rehabilitative therapies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by treatment type, at a CAGR of 8.23% during 2024-2029.

The pharyngeal dysphagia market is segmented by route of administration into oral, parenteral and other routes of administration. The oral market was the largest segment of the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by route of administration, accounting for 69.63% or $3.04 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the oral segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by route of administration, at a CAGR of 7.18% during 2024-2029.

The pharyngeal dysphagia market is segmented by cause into stoke, traumatic brain injury (TBI), Parkinson's disease, esophageal strictures, achalasia and other causes. The stoke market was the largest segment of the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by cause, accounting for 40.54% or $1.77 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the Parkinson's disease segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by cause, at a CAGR of 7.27% during 2024-2029.

The pharyngeal dysphagia market is segmented by diagnosis into manometry, endoscopy, barium swallow test, swallow study and other diagnosis. The swallow study market was the largest segment of the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by diagnosis, accounting for 34.89% or $1.52 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the barium swallow test segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by diagnosis, at a CAGR of 6.99% during 2024-2029.

The pharyngeal dysphagia market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and other end users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by end-user, accounting for 50.36% or $2.2 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the homecare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 7.27% during 2024-2029.

North America was the largest region in the pharyngeal dysphagia market, accounting for 39.06% or $1.7 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the pharyngeal dysphagia market will be Asia Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.89% and 7.86% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.67% and 6.44% respectively.

Market-trend-based strategies for the pharyngeal dysphagia market include focus on advancing diagnosis of oropharyngeal dysphagia through innovative VFSS clinics, focus on neurostimulation systems revolutionizing stroke-related dysphagia treatment and focus on rising investment and innovation in pharyngeal dysphagia diagnostics and therapy. Player-adopted strategies in the pharyngeal dysphagia market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities by launching their new products and focus on enhancing operational capabilities by raising new funds that supports to launch new products.

The top opportunities in the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by treatment type will arise in the rehabilitative therapies segment, which will gain $968.56 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by route of administration will arise in the oral segment, which will gain $1.26 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by cause will arise in the stroke segment, which will gain $666.98 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by diagnosis will arise in the swallow study segment, which will gain $583.39 million of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the pharyngeal dysphagia market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $718.85 million of global annual sales by 2029. The pharyngeal dysphagia market size will gain the most in the USA at $444.59 million.

Advancing Diagnosis of Oropharyngeal Dysphagia Through Innovative VFSS Clinics

Neurostimulation Systems Revolutionizing Stroke-Related Dysphagia Treatment Rising Investment And Innovation In Pharyngeal Dysphagia Diagnostics And Therapy

Treatment Type: Medicines; Surgery; Rehabilitative Therapies

Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Other Routes Of Administration

Cause: Stoke; Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI); Parkinson's Disease; Esophageal Strictures; Achalasia; Other Causes

Diagnosis: Manometry; Endoscopy; Barium Swallow Test; Swallow Study; Other Diagnosis End User: Hospitals; Specialty Clinics; Homecare; Other End Users

