Correction: MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Reporting Of Trading In MT Højgaard Holding A/S Shares By Senior Management
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by MT Højgaard Holding A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.
CEO Rasmus Untidt has sold shares to cover tax payment pertaining to shares granted as part of MT Højgaard Holding's long-term share-based incentive program.
Further information:
Group legal counsel of MT Højgaard Holding, Jakob Lindholm, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 03 65.
Attachment
MTHH_notification of transaction_Rasmus Untidt_27nov25
