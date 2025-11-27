Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss 19 Task Turns Ugly: Did Ashnoor Kaur Deliberately Hit Tanya Mittal With A Plank?


2025-11-27 08:14:35
New Delhi, Nov 27, 2025: In a promo of Bigg Boss 19's high-stakes 'Ticket to Finale' task, tension erupted when Ashnoor Kaur was seen hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a showdown - sparking outrage and debate among fans and housemates alike. The fiery moment has escalated existing rivalry, leading many to question whether the hit was accidental or intentional.

