K'taka CM Post Not Vacant, Siddaramaiah Will Stay Till 2028: Minister Zameer Khan

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Amid the ongoing leadership dispute, Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmed Khan, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has stated that the CM's post is not vacant in Karnataka, and asserted that Siddaramaiah will continue until 2028.

The statement has assumed significance after AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge said that CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar will be called to Delhi to resolve the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Zameer Khan, responding to a question, said: "I have been saying this from the beginning. Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister now, and he will continue in the post till 2028. However, ours is a high-command–driven party. We are committed to the directives of the high command. If they draw a line, we will not cross it."

When asked what would happen if CM Siddaramaiah is asked to step down, Minister Zameer replied: "That question does not arise. Siddaramaiah will continue in his position."

"I have observed the statement of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. He will speak to the concerned leaders," he added.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that once AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has made a statement, there is no scope for further discussion.

"If he has said that a meeting will be held, they will be called, spoken to, and the matter will be settled," he said.

Former Minister and MLA K.N. Rajanna, another staunch supporter of CM Siddaramaiah, said: "The matter of power sharing is known to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal, CM Siddaramaiah, and Dy CM Shivakumar. If you ask me about it, what should I answer?

"When the high command calls, CM Siddaramaiah and State President D.K. Shivakumar will go to Delhi. The high command will convey the message for which they are summoned. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will abide by the decision taken by the high command," he said.

"Our position is to follow the high command's decision. Whether someone has to step down or continue is a different matter. Let us not assume anything. If there is a power-sharing agreement, it will be decided there. Let the high command make the final call," he added.

"I believe that religious seers should focus on religious preaching and promoting spiritual values. They should confine themselves to these aspects. There will be followers of seers in every party. It is not appropriate for them to interfere in political matters," Rajanna said.

He noted that issuing notices to leaders for violating party rules is common and that action will be taken depending on the situation.

"Ahinda (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) are present in all parties. Are they confined only to the Congress? All major communities have leadership representation in the Congress as well. Any political party can come to power only with the support of all sections of society," he said.

"I am confident that Dy CM Shivakumar, as the State President of the party, will not engage in activities like collecting signatures," he added.