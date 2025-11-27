403
Dubai Offshore Sailing Club Gears Up for 2025 Wicked SB20 Middle East & UAE Championships
(MENAFN- SOCIATE) The Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) is preparing to welcome the region’s top one-design sailors for the Wicked SB20 Middle East & UAE Championships 2025, taking place from 29 November to 1 December along the coastline of Jumeirah 3.
Now in its third consecutive year, and its second year as part of the SARF National Championships, the event is set to be one of the most competitive editions yet, with 30–34 teams expected on the start line. All competing teams are part of DOSC’s strong and growing SB20 fleet, currently one of the most active in the Middle East.
Darren Sheppard, Race Director and Deputy General Manager at DOSC, said:
“Preparations are in full swing as we gear up for the Wicked SB20 Middle East & UAE Championships 2025. We’re finalising every detail, from race documentation and sailors’ welcome packs to the layout of the regatta village and support boats. It’s a pleasure to welcome Roger Wilson back as our Principal Race Officer, and we’re all looking forward to having the region’s SB20 sailors return to DOSC for the third year running. I hope everyone enjoys some great racing and a fantastic event both on and off the water.”
The championship weekend will feature a dedicated regatta village, replicating last year’s popular setup, along with a festive National Day atmosphere as the UAE marks its 53rd National Day weekend. Spectators will be able to watch the action from the public beaches of Jumeirah 3, where the fleet will race close to shore.
As Title Sponsor for the second consecutive year, Wicked continues to expand its commitment to the sailing community and to supporting the growth of one-design racing in the UAE.
Adam Patchett, Regional Commercial Director at Wicked, said:
“We are incredibly excited to enter the third year of our partnership with DOSC. This collaboration gives Wicked the opportunity to deepen our ties with the local UAE community and strengthen our involvement in the world of sailing. The SB20 Middle East Championships is an exciting competition for the region’s sailors to race at the highest level, and we are proud to be involved.”
The prize-giving ceremony for both the Middle East Championships and the UAE Championships will take place on 1 December at the Event Village.
More information on Dubai Offshore Sailing Club is available at their website:
