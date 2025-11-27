Emirates Environmental Group Concludes The Silver Jubilee Edition Of The Inter-College Environmental Public Speaking Competition Celebrating 25 Years Of Youth Leadership & Sustainability Advocacy

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully concluded the 25th Cycle of the annual Inter-College Environmental Public Speaking Competition, held from the 24th to the 27th of November 2025 at the Higher Colleges of Technology – Academic City Campus. Marking a significant Silver Jubilee milestone, the four-day bilingual (English/Arabic) hybrid event brought together passionate undergraduate participants who showcased a remarkable depth of research, critical thinking and environmental leadership.







This year's edition welcomed 480 dedicated students representing diverse academic disciplines and nationalities from the Arab countries and beyond. The hybrid structure allowed students to participate either in-person or virtually, solidifying the competition's reputation as a truly global platform for youth engagement. In her opening remarks, EEG Co-Founder and Chairperson, Dr. Habiba Al Mar'ashi said“For 25 years, EEG's Inter-College Environmental Public Speaking Competition has stood as a beacon of environmental education and youth empowerment. Since the programme's inception in 2001, thousands of students have taken part, using this platform to articulate solutions to pressing environmental challenges and contribute meaningfully to regional and global sustainability dialogues. The 2025 cycle presented four compelling and future-focused topics aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the region's vision for sustainability and innovation: Two Crises, One Solution: Fighting Climate Change to Save Biodiversity Cosmetics & Clothes: The Environmental and Socio-Economic Footprint Rethinking Green: How AI is Redefining Environmental Solutions Urbanisation vs. Wellbeing: The Role of Sustainable Cities in Public Health” She added“The past twenty-five years of this competition embody a remarkable journey of perseverance, purpose and progress. Through this platform, thousands of young people have amplified their voices, broadened their perspectives and emerged as true champions of environmental stewardship. As we commemorate this milestone, we honour not only the winners, but every participant who has helped cultivate a more informed, compassionate and sustainable world.” She further added,“2025 is being celebrated nationally as the 'Year of Community – under the slogan of 'Hand in Hand'-the dedication, unity and collaborative spirit demonstrated by the students reflected the very collective effort required to confront the environmental challenges of our time.” An esteemed panel of bilingual sustainability experts adjudicated the competition, offering rigorous evaluations and constructive feedback to each presenting team. Their deep expertise enriched the overall experience and learning outcomes for participants.

Redha Salman – Sustainability expert

Dima Maroun, Partner & CSO, Thriving Solutions

Ashraf Al Cibahy, Section Head – Marine Protected Area Management, Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi

Saoud Alahmed, Productivity and Demand Management Department, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure

Maryam Almazrouei, Audit and Follow up Principal Executive, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure

Christophe Enkiri, Product Manager, Emirates Biotech

Mustafa Khalifa, Senior Environmental Specialist, Biodiversity Team Leader, Biodiversity Department (Acting Head), Environment Protection & Development Authority Nafissa El Jabban, Instructional Coach and Head of Physics Department, Dubai National School The winners of the 25th cycle of Inter College Environmental Public Speaking Competition are:

Topic Winners Day 1: Two Crises, One Solution: Fighting Climate Change to Save Biodiversity Prince Sultan University, College of Architecture & Design – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Day 2: Cosmetics & Clothes: The Environmental & Socio-Economic Footprint Sohar University, College of Education – Sultanate of Oman Day 3: Rethinking Green: How AI is Redefining Environmental Solutions (Tie) Al Yamamah University, College of Business & Administration, Khobar – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & (Tie) Sohar University, College of Engineering, Sohar – Sultanate of Oman Day 4: Urbanisation vs. Wellbeing: The Role of Sustainable Cities in Public Health Prince Sultan University, Teaching and Learning Center – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The highly coveted, awarded annually to the institution with the highest cumulative score over four days, was presented to:

The Silver Jubilee cycle was supported by esteemed partners who share EEG's longstanding commitment to environmental education and youth empowerment. The Higher Colleges of Technology – Academic City Campus served as the generous venue host, while Abela & Co and Intercat Hospitality provided exceptional catering support throughout the programme.

The American School of Creative Science, Maliha contributed meaningfully by providing the event emcee and topic summarisers. The ceremony was beautifully opened with a heartfelt musical performance by the students of Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination.

Accredited by the United Nations Environment Programme and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, this competition marked a significant step towards fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, addressing some of the most critical environmental and social priorities of our time. In addition to the main goal #4: Quality education, it also focused on Goal #2: Zero Hunger, Goal #3: Good Health and Well-Being, Goal #6: Clean Water and Sanitation, Goal #7: Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal #9: Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure, Goal #11: Sustainable Cities & Communities, Goal #12: Responsible Consumption & Production, Goal #13: Climate Action, Goal #14: Life Below Water, Goal #15: Life on Land and Goal #17: Partnership for the Goals.

is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: ...; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: ; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates.