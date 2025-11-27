Bengal School Job Case: WBSSC Publishes Full List Of 'Tainted' Teachers Of 2016 Panel

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Thursday published the full list of“tainted” teachers in its panel for 2016, who have been proven guilty beyond doubt of getting teaching jobs in state-run schools by paying money.

WBSSC published the list and uploaded it on its official site on Thursday afternoon as directed first by the Calcutta High Court and later by the Supreme Court.

The Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court directed the WBSSC to publish the list to ensure that under no circumstance do these“tainted” teachers get any future chance to get recruited in state-run schools.

To recall, the Supreme Court, on April 3 this year, upheld an earlier order by a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court cancelling the entire panel of WBSSC for 2016.

The Supreme Court also accepted the Calcutta High Court's argument that the entire panel had to be cancelled since, despite repeated insistence by both the High Court as well as the apex court, neither the state education department nor the commission furnished two separate lists segregating the“untainted” candidates from the“tainted” ones.

The apex court directed that the entire fresh recruitment process will have to be completed by December 31 this year.

Although the Supreme Court barred the“tainted” teachers from participating in the fresh recruitment process, it allowed“untainted” teachers to participate.

In September this year, WBSSC conducted written examinations separately for fresh recruitment of secondary and higher secondary teachers to fill the vacancies arising out of the apex court's order.

After the results of the written examination for higher secondary examination were published, a petition was filed at the Calcutta High Court challenging the results, where the petitioner claimed that in violation of the apex court order, some tainted teachers of the 2016 panel were allowed to participate in the written examination for the fresh recruitment process, with some of them even qualifying for the interview.

Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court directed WBSSC to publish the full list of tainted teachers recruited in the 2016 panel. The matter was dragged to the level of the Supreme Court, which also upheld the order of the Calcutta High Court.