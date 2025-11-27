403
Afghan National Gets Arrested After Washington Shooting
(MENAFN) A 29-year-old Afghan man has been named as the suspect in a brazen ambush on two National Guard personnel in Washington, DC, according to news outlets citing law enforcement officials.
The individual has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who reportedly entered the United States in 2021.
Earlier on Wednesday, authorities reported that the gunman confronted two National Guardsmen stationed in DC from West Virginia and fired at them from close range.
Both service members were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the suspect was apprehended at the scene. Police have stated that the motive behind the attack remains unclear.
A news agency indicated that the suspect discharged between 10 and 15 rounds before being struck four times himself. FBI Director Kash Patel described the incident as an assault on a federal law enforcement officer.
The news agency, citing law enforcement sources, added that the FBI will also examine the event as a potential terrorist act.
In a related context, President Trump has previously deployed the National Guard across several cities, asserting that the action targets widespread crime in Democrat-led regions.
Democrats have criticized this approach as an overreach of authority and have pursued legal challenges.
Trump has also escalated immigration enforcement operations and pledged to reform the asylum process, contending that the current system permits violent offenders and extremists to enter the country.
