Delhi Capitals Academy Opens New Centre In United States' Seattle

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Continuing its international expansion, Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy has opened a new centre in Seattle, United States. The academy will implement Delhi Capitals' proven coaching curriculum and technical framework to ensure structured training, performance monitoring, and sustained player development.

Located in Seattle, the Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy will collaborate with Seattle Thunderbolts Academy, an organisation founded in 2021 that has expanded from a Minor League Cricket team to a recognised cricket setup in the United States. The team also secured the Minor League Cricket Championship in 2022.

Seattle Thunderbolts Academy trains more than 200 young cricketers and supports a wider grassroots community across youth, adult, and women's cricket. The organisation oversees six cricket grounds, including turf wickets, offering a solid foundation for consistent training and competitions in the Pacific Northwest.

The partnership is part of a larger initiative to develop a connected network across different regions, aiming to create more transparent pathways for players and coaches. This encompasses access to training camps, exposure opportunities, and knowledge sharing within Delhi Capitals' worldwide academy ecosystem.

Speaking on the development, Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta said,“The expansion of our academy network in the United States is a key step in building a strong and sustainable global development ecosystem. Our focus remains on creating clear pathways, sharing best practices, and supporting young cricketers as they aim to compete at the highest level.”

Phani Chitneni, Co-Owner, Seattle Thunderbolts Academy, said,“This association is a meaningful step in expanding the Delhi Capitals Academy ecosystem beyond India and into one of the fastest growing cricket markets in the world. Partnering with Seattle Thunderbolts Academy gives DC Academy a strong grassroots presence in the Pacific Northwest, backed by an established cricket organisation with quality infrastructure, community reach, and execution partners with decades of experience building grassroots cricket in the US. For Seattle Thunderbolts Academy, this partnership brings structured coaching methodology and access to professional standards. It creates a direct link between local cricket development in the United States and the wider cricket ecosystem.”

Vijay Beniwal, Co-Owner, Seattle Thunderbolts Academy, added,“This partnership creates a clear pathway for young players in the Pacific Northwest. Players will benefit from structured coaching, skill development programs, fitness focus, mentorship, and exposure to a high-performance environment.

A player starting at the grassroots level in Seattle can now progress through academy programs, competitive cricket, and opportunities that connect to the wider professional cricket ecosystem. This partnership supports long-term development by creating access to training, evaluation, and exchange opportunities.”

Phani Chitneni further added,“For cricket to grow in the United States, there is a need for strong academy infrastructure, professional training programs, quality coaching, and a clear pathway for young players. This partnership between Seattle Thunderbolts Academy and Delhi Capitals Academy is a step toward that, with a focus on structured development and long-term opportunity.”

With this expansion, Delhi Capitals strengthens its presence throughout India and internationally, supported by a network of academies in strategic locations. In India, centers are located at Conscient Sports in the NCR region, American EduGlobal in Ghaziabad, and The Sports School in Bengaluru. Globally, the network encompasses the Delhi Capitals Sajid Mahmood Cricket Academy in London, Ontario Cricket Academy in Mississauga, and the newly added Thunderbolts Cricket Academy in Seattle, establishing the United States as a significant hub.