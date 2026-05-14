Qatar Win Three Boxing Medals At 4Th GCC Games
Doha: Qatar claimed two silver medals and one bronze in the boxing competition at the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026 on Thursday.
Mohammed Al Faqih secured silver in the 55kg category after losing 4-1 in the final to Saudi Arabia's Mohannad Majrashi. Al Faqih had reached the final with a dominant semi-final victory over the UAE's Sultan Abdullah.
In the 75kg division, Mohammed Lasaad also took silver following a 4-1 defeat to Bahrain's Ali Abdullah in the gold medal bout. Meanwhile, Yousef Al Sayed earned bronze in the 60kg category.
Ghanem Saleh Al Kuwari, a board member of the Qatar Boxing and Wrestling Federation, praised the team's performance, describing the medal haul as a positive achievement against strong regional competition.
He said the results would provide motivation for Qatari boxing to continue pursuing success at Gulf, continental and international level.
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