RGB20: Bitmask Goes Mainnet With RGB Smart Contracts As Tether Prepares To Issue Stablecoins On Bitcoin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BitMask's mainnet launch opens the utility gate for stablecoins and Real-World Assets on Bitcoin.







SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMask, on November 21st, announced the mainnet release of the RGB protocol with RGB20 and RGB21 support inside the BitMask wallet after four years of protocol and infrastructure development. RGB is a Turing-complete, private, and client-side-validated smart-contract protocol anchored directly to the Bitcoin UTXO. It transforms Bitcoin from purely a store-of-value into a sovereign, instant settlement layer for global, programmable finance. With support for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, RGB inherits sustainable scalability up to 40 million transactions per second, optimised for Bitcoin-native micro payments.

For Bitcoiners and cypherpunks, this is a long-awaited upgrade to the Bitcoin white paper's vision of a peer-to-peer confidential digital cash. It requires no hard or soft fork, adheres to Bitcoin's consensus, and extends Bitcoin with native, programmable assets without bloating the chain.

BitMask's non-custodial approach treats every user as a sovereign validator; your private key in BitMask commits directly to Bitcoin, with your own cryptographic proofs held in your wallet, allowing all your transactions to be self-validated automatically. RGB relies on the Single-Use-Seal cryptographic commitment paradigm invented by Peter Todd in 2016.

Wallet-Ready Atomic Swaps for Bitcoin Finance

The infrastructure comes with an on-chain atomic-swap protocol and orderbook for all RGB standard contracts and Bitcoin. This means that for the first time, people will be able to swap between fungible and non-fungible assets on Bitcoin and view transaction confirmations on mempool. Bringing back peer-to-peer (P2P) instant exchange without escrow or third parties in the most Bitcoin way.

Before the end of 2025, DIBA Marketplace, a P2P marketplace for Bitcoin art and assets, will go live on mainnet. It is powered by this atomic swap protocol for primary and secondary non-custodial trading, which is already in the testnet environment. GOAT - a historical collection, is expected to be atomic-minted and traded immediately on-chain, laying the foundation for Bitcoin native digital art with dignity (UDA).

“This release on mainnet is a zero-to-one story of our work, building since 2021. It's a functional release with very decent UX. Users should expect improved ease of use and MCP support for Bitcoin agentic solutions.”

Says Gideon Nweze, the CEO and founder of DIBA Global and BitMask wallet, and a founding member of the RGB protocol association.

“Your RGB vault in BitMask is the most important part of the wallet. It is a private living wizard that automatically validates all your RGB operations, colours UTXO sets, supports on-chain atomic swaps and invoices. Always make sure that the vault is funded. Funding the vault means initiating your RGB wizard. The wizard ensures RGB assets are in sync with the Bitcoin blockchain and secure.”





Market Impact

This launch carries significant implications for Bitcoin: the expected issuance of USDT on RGB will immediately inject significant native liquidity and real-world stablecoin demand directly into the Bitcoin ecosystem, drawing more builders and capital to the RGB/Bitcoin stack for Bitcoin Native Finance.

“While we wait for native USDT on RGB, we're supporting BitMask users on mainnet with $tUSDT - a wrapped USDT bridged from Ethereum to Bitcoin through UTEXO's proprietary bridge. In addition to Ethereum, our bridge provides support for Tron, Runes and will soon extend to other major EVM networks to onboard as much liquidity as possible onto RGB.

Our users will enjoy fully trustless and atomic transfers across ecosystems while maintaining Bitcoin as the root of settlement.

This way, we can guarantee interoperability without sacrificing speed or privacy.

But our endgame remains the same: private stablecoin payments anchored to Bitcoin's security.”

- Viktor, UTEXO CEO

Today, you can download the Iris Android wallet by Bitfinex Labs and send RGB assets between BitMask and Iris on the Bitcoin mainnet. BitMask's special partnerships drive the Bitcoin-native utility movement. Other key projects in the RGB ecosystem include LnFi, Tribe, Kaleidoswap, and more.

Built for Developers, Optimised for Institutions

With this release, developers can now integrate the BitMask SDK and build directly on Bitcoin.

For institutions and Bitcoin corporations, the RGB protocol offers a unique and powerful value proposition: Bitcoin-native security and liquidity, scalability, and verifiable privacy.

RGB assets are anchored directly to Bitcoin's UTXO set, inheriting the chain's unparalleled censorship resistance, security and access to Bitcoin's trillion-dollar native liquidity. Eliminating the risks of token-wrapped bitcoins.RGB is designed for high-volume horizontal and vertical scalability. The architecture avoids global state bottlenecks and related attack vectors, delivering massive transaction throughput and predictable costs while benefiting from BTC's native security layer and the speed of the Lightning Network.Institutions gain private, auditable flows that fit operational reporting with the durability and settlement assurances needed to tokenize treasuries, equities, and more directly on the world's most secure blockchain.

Bitcoin Native Finance is a term that refers to the future, where capital markets and complex financial instruments migrate to the Bitcoin standard. Settlements are globally accessible and instant, thereby saving time and billions lost to global asset reconciliation.

Media Contact: Anastasia Ilicheva

...

About BitMask

BitMask is a Bitcoin-native wallet and developer stack for client-side validated assets and smart contracts - RGB, enabling non-custodial issuance, trading, and settlement directly on Bitcoin.

BitMask is the flagship product of DIBA, a Bitcoin infrastructure company, backed by seasoned Bitcoin and institutional investors such as Draper Associates, Martial Eagle, Waterdrip Capital, ACTAI Ventures, among others.



Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





