UN reports limited aid reaches Gaza
(MENAFN) A UN representative said Wednesday that just one of the eight humanitarian missions planned for Gaza on Tuesday was actually allowed to move, noting that the remaining operations were blocked, rejected, or canceled.
According to the spokesperson, aid organizations and the UN had coordinated eight separate convoys with Israeli authorities, but only a single one proceeded as intended. Despite these limits, teams were still able to retrieve more than 200 pallets of medical supplies, several fuel tankers from the Kerem Shalom crossing, and additional shelter materials.
The spokesperson stressed the impact of any assistance that gets through, saying, "Every delivery into Gaza makes a significant difference."
He explained that Gaza’s health system remains almost entirely incapacitated, with no hospital functioning at full capacity and only about half able to operate even partially.
He added that the World Health Organization evacuated 33 critically ill Palestinians along with more than 100 accompanying family members on Monday, but emphasized that over 16,500 patients still require medical treatment outside the enclave.
Reiterating the UN’s demands, he said, "We once again call for unimpeded humanitarian access so that teams can reach everyone they need," and emphasized that agencies could expand operations significantly “as soon as restrictions on relief items and aid groups are lifted.”
Humanitarian reports indicate that since October 2023, Israeli military actions in Gaza have caused the deaths of nearly 70,000 people—mostly women and children—injured over 170,800, and left much of the territory in ruins. This offensive halted only after a cease-fire that began on Oct. 10.
Even with the truce in place, Palestinian figures report at least 342 additional deaths resulting from Israeli fire.
Parallel to the Gaza conflict, violence carried out in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers over the past two years has killed more than 1,082 Palestinians, wounded roughly 11,000, and led to the detention of over 20,500 people, according to official Palestinian data.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and his former defense minister on charges related to war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its military campaign.
