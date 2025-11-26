Omtech Unveils Pro Quantum A RF CO2 Laser That Engraves In Record Time

OMTech, a leader in precision laser solutions for makers and manufacturers, is launching the next iteration in their Pro Series: the Pro Quantum 60W RF CO2 Laser Engraver. This machine is a next‐generation system engineered to shatter production bottlenecks and deliver unrivalled engraving performance.

Featuring speeds up to 4,200 mm/s and a laser spot size of just 0.07 mm, the Quantum reduces typical processing times by 50% while preserving razor‐sharp detail-even on jobs that demand both speed and clarity. Radio‐frequency‐powered CO2 technology replaces traditional glass tubes with more reliable RF‐tubes, offering extended lifespan and unprecedented performance.

Lightning‐Fast Throughput & Superior Detail

The Quantum raises the bar for standard CO2 machines with its 60W RF tube and ultra‐tight spot size, enabling crisp, deep engraving, fine text, and high‐contrast mark‐out on a wide variety of materials, including leather, wood, acrylic, and coated metals. At a peak speed of 4,200 mm/s, users can confidently meet tight deadlines-even for batch or high‐volume workflows.

All-In-One, Ready-to-Run Integration

Unlike conventional CO2 systems that require multiple peripheral add-ons, the Quantum is engineered as a fully integrated, plug-and-play solution. Out of the box, it significantly eliminates complexity and reduces setup time features include:



Air-Cooled RF Tube - No external water chiller, no coolant maintenance, no extra hoses.

Dual-Path Air Assist - An 8-gallon internal compressor automatically adjusts airflow for engraving or cutting.

390 CFM High-Capacity Exhaust - Built-in fume extraction designed for professional, all-day operation. Pre-Installed Alignment & Safety Systems - Mirror-temperature monitoring alerts users before contamination affects beam quality.



This holistic design gives small businesses industrial-grade capability without the traditional integration headaches.

Full Connectivity & Modern Workflow

Designed for today's setup, the Quantum offers Wi‐Fi and USB connectivity, a 48 MP onboard camera for job alignment and verification, and real‐time status monitoring via LED display. Whether you're sending jobs from your phone, Ethernet, or USB, your workflow stays seamless. The included software supports RDWorks and is fully compatible with LightBurn and CorelLaser files (.ai,.dxf,.pdf,.svg, and more), enabling flexibility for creators of all skill levels.

Industrial‐Class Safety & Hassle‐Free Setup

The enclosed cabinet features ensure safe operation across extended shifts. Setup is simplified to 30 seconds-just plug it in, connect an exhaust port, and you're ready to go. The ADA‐friendly key controls and safety interlocks deliver professional safety in any production environment.

Key Specifications at a Glance



Rated Power: 60W RF CO2 (Higher power options available soon)

Maximum Engraving Speed: 165.4 ips (4,200 mm/s)

Spot Size: 0.07 mm (0.003 in.)

Working Area: 1,000 × 600 mm (39.4′′ × 23.6′′)

Camera Resolution: 48 MP

Exhaust Capacity: 390 CFM (660 m3/h)

Data Connectivity: USB, Ethernet, Wi‐Fi

Software Compatibility: RDWorks, LightBurn, CorelLaser Launch Price: Pre‐order at $13,599 (regular price: $14,999)



Why the Quantum Matters

In industries like custom signage, production gifts, educational labs, and industrial parts marking, accuracy and speed are paramount. The Quantum 's dual advantages allow businesses to move faster without sacrificing fine detail. Compared to conventional glass‐tube models, the RF design delivers longer service intervals and less downtime-translating into higher ROI and smoother operations.

Moreover, its compatibility with standard design formats and major laser job workflows means new users can integrate the system with minimal disruption. For schools, makerspaces and workshop owners alike, the plug‐and‐play nature and advanced control options make it an ideal upgrade.

The Quantum won't just stop at 60W-OMTech plans on releasing higher-powered iterations in the future. If you like what the Quantum has to offer, you'll love what's in store for the future.

About OMTech

OMTech has established a reputation for delivering professional-grade laser systems that are accessible to creators, educators, and entrepreneurs. Based in California with worldwide support infrastructure, OMTech combines durable engineering, intuitive software, and community‐focused service to keep users productive. With the Quantum, OMTech reinforces its mission: empowering makers with the right tools to create without compromise.