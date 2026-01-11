403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Considers Possible Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is evaluating the option of launching new attacks against Iran in response to Tehran’s suppression of demonstrations and riots sparked by surging inflation, a media outlet reported on Saturday, citing American officials familiar with the talks.
According to the newspaper, Trump has recently been presented with several potential strike scenarios, including targeting non-military sites in Tehran, though no final decision has yet been made. The president has issued repeated warnings toward Iran in the past and on Saturday openly expressed support for protesters.
“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The protests began on December 28 after the collapse of Iran’s currency triggered sharp increases in food and other essential goods.
The demonstrations quickly escalated into widespread turmoil, with rioters clashing with police and attacking government institutions in Tehran and other cities. Authorities responded by cutting internet and phone services nationwide on Thursday to contain the unrest.
According to the newspaper, Trump has recently been presented with several potential strike scenarios, including targeting non-military sites in Tehran, though no final decision has yet been made. The president has issued repeated warnings toward Iran in the past and on Saturday openly expressed support for protesters.
“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The protests began on December 28 after the collapse of Iran’s currency triggered sharp increases in food and other essential goods.
The demonstrations quickly escalated into widespread turmoil, with rioters clashing with police and attacking government institutions in Tehran and other cities. Authorities responded by cutting internet and phone services nationwide on Thursday to contain the unrest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment