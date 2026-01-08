Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Petro Invites Venezuela’s Interim Leader to Colombia

2026-01-08 07:08:37
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced Wednesday that he had spoken with Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez and extended an invitation for her to visit Colombia, as Bogotá seeks to encourage dialogue to prevent “further instability” in the neighboring nation.

Addressing a crowd in Bolivar Square, Petro said: “I spoke two days ago with Delcy, the current president in Venezuela. I have known her since the beginning of this entire process. I invited her to Colombia,” referring to Rodriguez, who assumed the interim presidency with support from the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) and the military.

Petro also revealed that he proposed a global dialogue aimed at stabilizing Venezuela and intends to raise the idea during a potential White House meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio stated at a press conference on Tuesday that the Petro administration would wait for Venezuelans to determine their political future before formally recognizing Rodriguez as interim president.

Rodriguez officially took office on January 5 after being sworn in before the National Assembly, following the detention of President Nicolas Maduro during US air strikes.

