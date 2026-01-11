Swiss Inferno Bar Owner Says Service Door Was Locked

The French owner of the Swiss bar where 40 people died in a fire during New Year celebrations told investigators a service door had been locked from the inside.

Jacques Moretti, co-owner of the Constellation bar in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, was taken into custody Friday, as prosecutors investigate the tragedy.

Most of the 40 people who died were teenagers, and another 116 people were injured.



Moretti told the Vallais public prosecutor's office that he had found out about the locked door just after the deadly fire.

When he arrived at the scene, he forced open the door, according to excerpts from police reports published by several French and Swiss media outlets confirmed to AFP by a source close to the case.

Moretti said he had found several people lying behind the door after opening it.

Initial findings suggest that the fire was caused by sparklers coming into contact with soundproofing foam installed on the ceiling of the establishment's basement.

Questions are also being raised regarding the presence and accessibility of fire extinguishers and whether the bar's exits were in compliance with regulations.

"We always add a sparkler candle when we serve a bottle of wine in the dining room," said his wife and co-owner, Jessica, who was released after Friday's hearing.

Jacques Moretti told investigators that he had carried out tests and the candles were not powerful enough to ignite the acoustic foam.

Moretti said he bought the foam in a DIY store and installed it himself during renovations carried out after buying the establishment in 2015.

Regarding the presence of numerous underage kids in the bar at the time of the tragedy, Jacques Moretti said the establishment prohibited anyone under the age of 16 and that customers aged 16 to 18 had to be accompanied by an adult.

He said he had given these "instructions" to the security staff but acknowledged that "it is possible that there was a lapse in protocol".

The couple is suspected of "negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm, and negligent arson".